Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Plans €0.02 Dividend

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Stock Performance

LON:BGLF opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 439.40, a quick ratio of 439.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. Blackstone Loan Financing has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Blackstone Loan Financing Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

