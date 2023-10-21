Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (ASX:MEC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

