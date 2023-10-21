Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.33 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,978 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,952. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

