Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

