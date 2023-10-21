Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.