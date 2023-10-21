LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $66,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

