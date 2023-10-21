Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.