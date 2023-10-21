1,902 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

