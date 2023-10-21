Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

