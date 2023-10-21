Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 319.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

