Choate Investment Advisors Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

