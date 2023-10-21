Choate Investment Advisors Sells 9,000 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $7.21 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.