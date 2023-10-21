Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,969,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 910,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 802,871 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,600,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 544,744 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,045 shares during the period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $86,054.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,226.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $140,208.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,075.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $86,054.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,023 shares in the company, valued at $279,226.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,963 shares of company stock valued at $574,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.