Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,020 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $86,054.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,226.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,020 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $86,054.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,023 shares in the company, valued at $279,226.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,963 shares of company stock valued at $574,883. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

KALV opened at $8.86 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

