Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

