Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,729 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

