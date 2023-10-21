F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.2 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on FNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.