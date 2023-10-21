F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.
F.N.B. Stock Down 3.2 %
F.N.B. stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on FNB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.