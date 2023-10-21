Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $170.86.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.