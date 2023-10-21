Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 4.2%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 315,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 623,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1,254.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

