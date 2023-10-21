Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 626 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.20 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.