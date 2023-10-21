MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $348.78 and last traded at $344.78. Approximately 325,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 741,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038 in the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

