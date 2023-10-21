SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,164,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 284,023 shares.The stock last traded at $63.28 and had previously closed at $63.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after buying an additional 1,212,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,606,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,401,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 690,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

