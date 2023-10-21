Citigroup Inc. (C) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on November 22nd

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 120,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

