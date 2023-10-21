The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 on December 1st

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $10.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

NYSE SJM opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -663.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

