Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.31 on December 14th

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.314 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

