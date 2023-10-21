Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Plans $0.51 Final Dividend

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.58.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.