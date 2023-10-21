Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Plans $0.51 Final Dividend

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

