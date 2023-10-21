Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 7.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.18. 777,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 798,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGML. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

