Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 219,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 295,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Get Agiliti alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Agiliti

Agiliti Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.98 million, a P/E ratio of 279.50, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,939 shares of company stock valued at $978,881 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.