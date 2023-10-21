Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,792,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the previous session’s volume of 789,004 shares.The stock last traded at $41.10 and had previously closed at $41.17.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

