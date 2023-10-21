Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 361,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 125,333 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $13.77.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

