iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.37

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.37 and last traded at $98.77, with a volume of 22789287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

