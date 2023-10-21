Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.89

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2390451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

