Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.56

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 28593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

