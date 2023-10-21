Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 41570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

