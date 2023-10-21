Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.23

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1466133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.45. The company has a market cap of C$120.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of C$164.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1100196 EPS for the current year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

