Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64), with a volume of 30695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
