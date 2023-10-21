Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.64), with a volume of 30695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

About Petra Diamonds

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £100.98 million, a P/E ratio of -173.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.81.

(Get Free Report)

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.