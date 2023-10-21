Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $397.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 397 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.89), with a volume of 74297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($4.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($6.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £355.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 416.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 434.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,752.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Tom Hickey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £30,520 ($37,278.61). 22.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kenmare Resources

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.