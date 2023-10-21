Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.05 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $296,951.60 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

