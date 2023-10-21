Vow (VOW) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Vow has a market cap of $154.25 million and $399,835.02 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

