Cronos (CRO) Price Up 2% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $3.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.