Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.92 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.06 billion and $1.92 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,890,234,716 coins and its circulating supply is 88,890,230,995 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,890,234,716.20634 with 88,890,230,995.42308 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.09086071 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,914,275.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

