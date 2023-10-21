Critical Review: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) vs. The Competition

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million $243.63 million 6.87 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors $1.41 billion $62.05 million 56.31

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors 234 1081 1173 29 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 37.36%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 18.36% 10.24% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Competitors -279.91% -3.09% 0.11%

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 123.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.