LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $70,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $104.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

