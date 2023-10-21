Reviewing CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -32.89% N/A -6.12% Integrated Ventures -659.07% -406.64% -195.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $1.03 billion 0.03 -$185.48 million ($6.88) -0.11 Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.26 -$25.46 million ($11.88) -0.14

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CURO Group has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CURO Group and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 350.39%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CURO Group beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

