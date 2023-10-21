Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.43.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $190.85 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $186.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day moving average is $237.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

