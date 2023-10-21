Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average is $234.71. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.