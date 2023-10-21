Financial Comparison: Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) vs. TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) and TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forward Industries and TOD’S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A TOD’S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.0% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of TOD’S shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forward Industries and TOD’S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -6.33% -45.90% -12.46% TOD’S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and TOD’S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $42.34 million 0.17 -$1.38 million ($0.26) -2.80 TOD’S N/A N/A N/A $2.91 14.64

TOD’S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOD’S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TOD’S beats Forward Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture, such as desks and side tables, as well as hot tubs and various other products through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

