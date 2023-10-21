Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Critical Analysis

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $153.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 3.85 $871.47 million $1.75 10.31

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust 30.00% 8.85% 0.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and Starwood Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Starwood Property Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.