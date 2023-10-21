Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,434,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,765,463,000 after buying an additional 167,736 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 29.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 122,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

