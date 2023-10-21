Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

